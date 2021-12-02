SFM: 70-year-old homeowner dies in Opelousas mobile home fire

State Fire Marshal deputies are continuing to investigate a fatal mobile home fire Tuesday in Opelousas.

St. Landry Fire District #3 responded to a call just before 4:15 p.m. at a mobile home in the 200 block of Bernard Road. First responders arrived and found the body of a woman in the home's living room.

Authorities believe the victim is the 70-year-old homeowner, but official identification and cause of death are pending with the coroner's office.

After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire began in the back side of the home near the living room area. While the exact cause remains undetermined, deputies say they can't rule out an electrical malfunction of several appliances located in the area of origin or the possibility of improperly discarded smoking materials.

The SFM always recommends smoking outdoors and ensuring all smoking materials are properly extinguished in the appropriate manner. Also, refrain from smoking when tired or under the influence of alcohol or medications that make you drowsy. In addition, all spark-producing objects, like lighters, should be kept out of the reach of children.

When it comes to electrical safety, avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist and don't overload those cords and strips if using them for temporary purposes. Plug all appliances directly into wall outlets to prevent overheating of wires. And if your home is experiencing electrical issues, have a licensed electrician evaluate the situation and make any needed repairs.

At this time, deputies have been unable to locate or determine whether the home had any working smoke alarms. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely.

The SFM's Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org.

