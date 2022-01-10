Severe weather knocks out power around Opelousas

As of 6 p.m., several thousand St. Landry residents are still in the dark.

The Cleco outage map shows the outages are less than they were at about 4 p.m., when there were more than 7,000 outages reported.

"Cleco crews are working to make repairs and restore power to approximately 5,300 customers in St. Landry Parish after severe weather damaged one of our substations in Opelousas this afternoon. Estimated times for restoration are shared at outage.Cleco.com as they become available," an update from the company states.

To report an outage, call 1-800-622-6537. MyAccount users can text the word “OUT” to 25326.