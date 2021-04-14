Several roads in St. Landry Parish closed due to flooding; sandbags available

St. Landry Parish Government is warning residents to use caution when traveling on parish roadways after heavy rains Tuesday caused flooding in some areas.

Several roads are currently closed due to flooding:

Collins Lane

Deville Road

Jennings Road near LA 742

Rolton Road

Prayer House Road

The following roads have high water:

LA 182 at Meghan Drive

LA 167 by Texas Eastern

Malveaux Road

Parish President Jessie Bellard is asking all to use caution when driving, especially at night when water on the road is hard to see. With additional rains forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, the parish could see additional flooding.

Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building at 1939 West Landry (US 190) in Opelousas.

