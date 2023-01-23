Several minors arrested in stolen vehicle pursuit

OPELOUSAS, La. — According to Chief of Police Graig J. LeBlanc with the Opelousas Police Department, three minors were arrested in a vehicle containing firearms and narcotics.

Officials say shortly after 12 pm on January 21, 2023, officers received a call from On Star Service to report that a stolen vehicle from Beaumont, Texas was indicated to be in the area.

According to the OPD, the vehicle was located on Attakapas Drive. Officers attempted to make contact with the occupants once the vehicle had been disabled by On Star Service, leading to a brief pursuit after the suspects fled on foot and officers deployed the services of K-9 Officer Kobra.

Officers ultimately detained four minors that were in the vehicle. Two firearms along with a small amount of marijuana was found inside the stolen vehicle. One of the firearms located in the vehicle had an obliterated serial number, which Opelousas Police say is commonly found when weapons are either stolen or have been used in previous crimes.

After the parents of the minors were contacted, three of the four minors are being charged with the following: Possession of a stolen vehicle, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with an obliterated serial number, Possession of Schedule I Drugs, and Criminal Damage to Property.

The ages of those involved range from 11 to 16 years of age. The minors will face charges in the Juvenile Courts within the next week.

LeBlanc states, "It is very concerning that minors of this age are involved in such serious offenses. The Opelousas Police Department will work with the courts to see what can be done to intervene before young people find themselves facing such serious charges."