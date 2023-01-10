Several arrests made in Opelousas shooting that injured one, minor age offenders

OPELOUSAS, La - UPDATE: The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding the January 4, 2023 shooting that occurred in the 1200 Blk. of Margie Place just after 8:00 PM. During the course of the investigation investigators learned that the shooting was a result of a planned robbery.

According to officials, the crime was planned and perpetrated by all minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came into contact with a minor age female perpetrator through a social media exchange and met the victim at a residence in the 600 Blk. W. Martin Luther King Dr. where the victim was allegedly beaten and held at gunpoint. The victim was then forcefully taken from that location in his own vehicle in an attempt to make the victim get money from his home as demanded by the suspects.

Opelousas police say the victim was shot after he attempted to flee from the suspects into a home of a friend. The suspects recklessly fired into the home striking the victim once in the abdomen. The suspect’s then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was located the next day abandoned approximately 1.6 miles from the scene of the shooting. The violent and brazen nature of this crime should caution everyone to be weary of contacts made with individuals solely through social media. (5) minor age suspects were involved in this crime, (4) males and (1) female.

According to the Opelousas Police Department, the victim did not sustain any life threatening injuries. All suspects will be charged with the following:

1. Aggravated Kidnapping

2. Aggravated Battery

3. Attempted first Degree Murder

4. Armed Robbery

5. Illegal Possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Three of the five suspects involved have been taken into custody with two more arrests expected in the upcoming days.

Three of the offenders have been incarcerated in juvenile holding facilities pending hearings in the juvenile courts.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com] or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

