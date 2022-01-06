Second suspect wanted for October drive-by shooting now in St. Landry Parish Jail

The second suspect wanted in connection with an October drive-by shooting in the Opelousas is now in the St. Landry Parish Jail

Deputies say 21-year-old Tyrence Jarelle Williams was transported to the jail and booked on four counts of attempted first degree murder.

Williams was wanted by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for his alleged involvement in the shooting on October 18 in the 100 block of Leger Drive.

At the time of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Williams who was incarcerated at the Rapides Parish Detention Center. He was awaiting extradition to the St. Landry Parish Jail for his involvement in the shooting.

Williams has now been booked on four (4) counts of attempted first degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.

A woman and her three children were exiting their vehicle when deputies say Williams fired five or six gunshots towards them.

The family was able to escape the gunfire by falling to the ground and hiding behind a horse trailer, the department says.

One person, identified as 27-year-old Kadedria La Quintay Fields, was arrested in connection with the shooting after the victim identified her as a passenger in Williams's vehicle at the time of the incident.

Fields was booked on October 26, 2021, for four (4) counts of principal to attempted first degree murder, principal to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

