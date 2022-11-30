Second-degree murder charge handed down in teens death

The St. Landry Parish Grand Jury indicted three men and a juvenile on the murder of a fifteen-year-old.

The murder took place November 2, 2022 on North Main Street in Opelousas.

Four suspects in custody following homicide of teen in Opelousas

The fifteen-year-old juvenile died of a single gunshot wound to the head following shots fired from a vehicle. The four defendants, Daylan Wheeler, Christopher Coleman, Desment Green and the juvenile, turned themselves in several days after leaving the scene of the crime.

In addition to homicide, the four were also charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the crime.

Wheeler, Green and Coleman are set for arraignment on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The juvenile will be arraigned on January 5, 2022.