Opelousas, LA - A second suspect is in custody for the May 31, 2023 shooting near Cane Street and South Street.

Opelousas police arrested 26 year-old Tevin Hubbard for his involvement in the shooting last Wednesday.

Hubbard and 30 year-old Kennie "Michigan" Belvin are both facing charges of illegal use of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.