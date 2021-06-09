Second arrest made in December 2020 homicide in Opelousas

A second arrest has been made in connection with a December 2020 homicide in Opelousas.

The Opelousas Police department arrested 19-year-old Omarion Beavers of Opelousas in the shooting death of Darrel Wheeler Jr.

On December 19, Wheeler was found dead sitting in the driver seat of a gray Ford Fusion with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators say they developed additional information identifying Beavers as being principally involved in the homicide.

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of Second degree murder.

Days after the shooting, Eddie Stagg, 25, of Opelousas, was arrested and booked on charges of Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder for the fatal shooting of Wheeler.

