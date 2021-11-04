Search continues for inmate who walked off work detail in Opelousas

An escaped St. Landry Parish inmate who walked off work detail on Wednesday in Opelousas has not been located.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, as of Thursday morning, November 4, 2021 is asking for the public's help in finding Gilbert Lee.

Gilbert Lee walked off a work detail at the St. Landry Recycling Center. He is described as a white man who wears glasses. He was wearing blue jeans, a bright yellow shirt and black rubber boots.

Records show Lee was booked in 2018 with a battery charge, as well weapons charges. He was booked in 2021 by Leonville Police with battery, simple criminal damage to property and warrants.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Gilbert Lee are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS (8477) or download the P3 app on any mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

