School board votes to close Highland Elementary, approves rezoning plan

The St. Landry Parish School Board held a public hearing and board meeting Thursday night to discuss the board's plan to close Highland Elementary and send those students to three other schools in Eunice.

After public discussion, the board voted to close the elementary school and convert it to an early education center, or preschool. Current Highland students will be sent to East, Eunice, and Glendale Elementary Schools.

The board also approved a plan to rezone current Highland students to the other schools. There were two plans proposed on how to rezone the students; board members approved the second. You can find the approved plan here.

School board member Mary Ellen Donatto explained that the decision satisfied all parties.

"They recognize and embrace the idea that the earlier we get our students in school, the better, so that was the reason for the change," explained Donatto. "It's a positive change. The community is happy, the school system is happy."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel