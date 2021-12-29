Sunset residents fed up with gunfire

In the city of Sunset, the sound of gunshots can be heard as a part of the holiday celebrations.

In the last three years of the New Years holiday, people who live in Sunset say guns are fired near their homes. One man says last year during the holiday season, a bullet hit his home near where his children play.

"[I] went on the back patio and realized that it had been a bullet hole on the overhang of my back patio. My neighbor also noticed that he had a bullet hole in his roof. The night before I had kids on my back patio, family out playing. And to wake up the next morning and see a hole in the roof right where your kids were playing and five feet from your back door is pretty scary."

Mayor Charles James said after listening to the voices of concerned people, he doubled the police department's task force. He also has this message for anyone who is thinking of shooting guns into the air on New Year's Eve.

"Well, in all likelihood they will be detained, arrested for doing so. It has reached such a magnitude now that it's kinda impossible to catch everyone. If you're that individual you will be arrested for sure."