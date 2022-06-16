Repairs Coming to Downtown Opelousas

Pedestrians in downtown Opelousas could find the walk a little easier soon - the city received a $200,000 grant to repair the sidewalks there.

This project is set to begin in 3 to 5 months.

“We’re going to be initially addressing the surrounding of courthouse square but referencing what we are talking about today is the side section between Market and Court Street that runs along Landry,” said Mayor Julius Alsandor.

Alsandor says this project will cost between $300,000-400,000.

Chairperson for Downtown Development Lena Charles says the city wants to make downtown Opelousas walking-friendly.

To do so, the sidewalks must be repaired.

“And revitalization first comes with walkability. Those sidewalks are not foot-traffic-friendly, so to speak,” Charles said.

A construction worker who is repairing a business on Landry Street says uneven and cracked sidewalks impacts more than walkability; he says it makes it hard to move with his equipment.

“It’s made me feel really good because I’m doing some work out here and it’s kind of hard to move scaffold right on this sidewalk that’s not quite so even and all messed up and cracked up,” said Loveless Zenon.