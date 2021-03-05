Remaining SLPSB hybrid students returning to in-person learning

Ninth and Tenth-grade hybrid students will be heading back to school on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Officials say that except for the St. Landry Parish Virtual Learning Academy students, all students will now be in the classroom receiving daily in-person learning.

The school system says that after reviewing the LDH data, Superintendent Jenkins decided to return the remaining SLPSB students to face-to-face instruction. He points out that our positivity rate continues to decline for the fourth consecutive week and is currently 2.6 percent.

St. Landry Parish Virtual Learning Academy (SLPVLA) 9th and 10th graders have the option to return to face-to-face instruction, while students not wishing to return to in-person learning can choose to opt-in to SLPVLA. Parents wanting to opt-in or out of SLPVLA should contact the school-based administrator by Friday, March 12, 2021.

“In SLPSB, by the end of the week, every employee that wants to be vaccinated will have had an opportunity through the hard work of Mrs. Brown and our community partners such as Southwest Primary, OGHS, and others. The St. Landry Parish School System will continue to invest in resources to create the safest working and learning conditions possible to support our students’ academic and social-emotional progress. We thank our principals, our teachers, and our staff members for their tireless commitment and dedication to supporting and educating our students during this extraordinary time,"Superintendent Jenkins said.

