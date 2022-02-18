Registration open for Opelousas Rotary's inaugural chili cookoff

Registration is now open for the Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise's inaugural Chili Cook-off.

The event will be held at the Yambilee Ag Arena on Hwy 190 W on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Rotary says the fundraiser, which runs from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm, will replace the club's annual Duathlon event.

Mathew Ewing and the All Star Band is scheduled to perform from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The registration fee is $50 to participate in the chili cook-off. Craft vendors can participate for $20.

Admission and chili sampling is $5.00 for adults and children 12 years and older and free for anyone younger.

Rotary says All funds will be used to support the community.

Visit Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise’s Facebook page for the online registration form and more information regarding the contest.

Cook-off registrations will also be available on site.

Checks can be mailed to Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise, P O Box 1711, Opelousas, LA 70571.

