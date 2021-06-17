Watch
Opportunity event set for June 23 in Opelousas

Acadiana Workforce Solutions
Posted at 7:50 PM, Jun 16, 2021
St. Landry Parish residents needing assistance in finding work or going back to school are invited to a recruiting event next week in Opelousas.

Hosted by Acadiana Workforce Solutions and the Opelousas Mayor's Office, the event will be held on Wednesday, June 23, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at the Opelousas Civic Center. The Civic Center is located at 1638 Creswell Lane.

There will be opportunities to find a job, obtain a GED, further education, receive tuition assistance, build a resume, obtain career coaching, and much more.

The event is also open to out of school youth ages 16-24, who will be able to receive assistance in getting a summer job.

For more information on the event, contact krystal.jean-batiste@acadianaworkforce.org.

