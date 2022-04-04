Watch
Prairie Ronde Water Systems issue boil water advisory for some residnets

Posted at 12:39 PM, Apr 04, 2022
A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in St. Landry Parish.

Prairie Ronde Water Systems has issued a boil water advisory for the Whiteville area.

Residents living on Hwy. 106 heading north to the line is under a boil water until further notice.

