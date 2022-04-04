Prairie Ronde Water Systems issue boil water advisory for some residnets

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in St. Landry Parish.
Prairie Ronde Water Systems has issued a boil water advisory for the Whiteville area.
Residents living on Hwy. 106 heading north to the line is under a boil water until further notice.
