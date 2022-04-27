Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Prairie Ronde Water System rescinds boil advisory

Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:02:25-04

OPELOUSAS, La. – The boil water advisory issued on April 25 has been rescinded.

Prairie Ronde Water System had issued the advisory for Westgate Subdivision because of a broken pipe.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.