Prairie Ronde Water System rescinds boil advisory

OPELOUSAS, La. – The boil water advisory issued on April 25 has been rescinded.
Prairie Ronde Water System had issued the advisory for Westgate Subdivision because of a broken pipe.
The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers