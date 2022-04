Prairie Ronde Water System rescinds boil advisory

OPELOUSAS, La. – The boil water advisory issued on April 25 has been rescinded.

Prairie Ronde Water System had issued the advisory for Westgate Subdivision because of a broken pipe.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

