Prairie Ronde Water System lifts boil advisory

Posted at 10:28 AM, Feb 11, 2022
The boil water advisory for the Prairie Ronde Water System has been lifted.

The advisory was issued February 3, 2022, for the following locations:

  • Hwy 10
  • Hwy 182
  • Hwy 29
  • Hwy 106

