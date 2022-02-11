Prairie Ronde Water System lifts boil advisory

The boil water advisory for the Prairie Ronde Water System has been lifted.
The advisory was issued February 3, 2022, for the following locations:
- Hwy 10
- Hwy 182
- Hwy 29
- Hwy 106
