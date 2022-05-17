Prairie Ronde Water System issues boil advisory for some customers

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – A boil water advisory has been issued for some Opelousas residents.

Prairie Ronde Water System issued the advisory for all residents living on McGuffy Road.

The boil advisory was issued because of a broken water line.

