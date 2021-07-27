Prairie Ronde issues boil water advisory

A boil order has been issued for some residents in Prairie Ronde.

The order affects McGuffy Road to the end of Hwy. 103 at 190 including Chanteberry Road.

The advisory was issued due to a broken water pipe.

As a precaution, customers in the affected area should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food prep, or rinsing food. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

