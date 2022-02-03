Prairie Ronde issues boil advisory for some customers

The Prairie Ronde Water System is issuing a boil water advisory for some customers.
The system says that the advisory is in effect for Thursday, February 3, 2022, for the following locations:
- Hwy 10
- Hwy 182
- Hwy 29
- Hwy 106
The boil advisory will be in place until further notice.
