Prairie Ronde issues boil advisory for some customers

The Prairie Ronde Water System is issuing a boil water advisory for some customers.

The system says that the advisory is in effect for Thursday, February 3, 2022, for the following locations:

Hwy 10

Hwy 182

Hwy 29

Hwy 106

The boil advisory will be in place until further notice.

