Prairie Ronde issues boil advisory for some customers

Courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 2:26 PM, Feb 03, 2022
The Prairie Ronde Water System is issuing a boil water advisory for some customers.

The system says that the advisory is in effect for Thursday, February 3, 2022, for the following locations:

  • Hwy 10
  • Hwy 182
  • Hwy 29
  • Hwy 106

The boil advisory will be in place until further notice.

