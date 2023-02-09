Possible tornado in St. Landry Parish

MORROW, La. — A possible tornado damaged two homes, struck down multiple trees and damaged a large barn Wednesday night on LA-107 near the Morrow area, according to St. Landry Parish Government.

St. Landry Parish Government, St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Acadian Ambulance and Fire District 7 responded to the scene and cleared the route of debris. Parish Public Works is in route to clear debris from the destroyed barn.

Power is being restored to the site.

The National Weather Service will be on scene Thursday morning to assess the site and determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or, rather, straight-line winds.

Parish Government will also be on scene Thursday morning to continue cleanup.

No injuries have been reported at this time.