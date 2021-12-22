Portions of Leonville water system under boil water advisory

Customers in a portion of the Town of Leonville's water system are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory is for the following areas:

Beginning at the intersection of Country Ridge Road and Highway 31 residences on the south side of Highway 31 to Old Spanish Road, including Victoria Loop and Fleur des Coteau.

The town's water system is currently experiencing problems, meaning the water produced is of "questionable microbiological quality."

Customers should disinfect their water before consumption.

The Town of Leonville Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

