Portion of Prairie Ronde Water System is under a boil water advisory

Prairie Ronde Water System announced a boil water advisory on Saturday as part of the water line is broken.

Areas affected are Whiteville area to 18690 LA Hwy. 182 heading east to Duvisson storage tank.

Maintenance crews are currently working on the disrupted line.

