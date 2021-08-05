Portion of Opelousas under boil water advisory

The City of Opelousas has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residential and commercial areas Southbound of Creswell Lane following an inspection of the

Medsouth Water Tank.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.

City of Opelousas, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water quality could possibly be compromised. Mayor Julius Alsandor says he is confident that the city's water is safe.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

