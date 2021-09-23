Portion of Grand Prairie Water System under boil advisory

Grand Prairie Water System has issued a precautionary boil advisory for some customers.

The advisory is due to a break in a service line and is in effect until further notice.

The advisory affects Topaz Rd, everyone west of well site on Hwy 363, Faubourg Rd. and the connecting street.

Anyone with questions should contact the Cenla Environment Science office at 318-442-4000.

