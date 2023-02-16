Port Barre woman arrested for attempted second degree murder

PORT BARRE, La. — On February 12, 2023, officers responded to Virginia Elizabeth Avenue in reference to a stabbing, according to the Chief of Police Deon R. Boudreaux at Port Barre Police Department.

Chief Boudreaux says responding officers were informed that the victim was being treated at Opelousas General Hospital for a severe injury to his right arm while the suspect was still at the residence. Members of the household described to Port Barre Police a domestic physical altercation between Latoria Thomas and her boyfriend.

According to authorities, family members separated Thomas and her boyfriend during the altercation when Thomas then grabbed a large kitchen knife and attempted to stab the victim in the neck and upper chest. However, the victim turned and shielded his body with his right arm, which was severely injured from the knife. Family members grabbed the knife from Thomas and contacted Port Barre Police. Other family members drove the victim to the emergency room.

Police were able to view and retrieve home video surveillance footage revealing the entire incident.

Latoria Thomas, 27, was arrested and booked on the charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and Child Endangerment, authorities say.