Port Barre woman accused of attempted murder

A Port Barre woman is facing several attempted murder charges after an incident Monday night, deputies say.

Authorities responded to a call saying someone had been shot in the arm near Hwy 743 and 103 and was driving herself to a local hospital. Deputies arrived at the hospital to interview the victim and learned the victim sustained a single gunshot to her shoulder.

The victim told deputies that she arrived on Lula Lane in Washington to drive her son's father to get gas for his vehicle when she was approached by the suspect, identified as Montreal Jolivette. Jolivette attempted to pull her out of her car and started beating her, she said. The victim then began fighting back then attempted to drive away and escape, according to a spokesperson.

As she was driving away, the victim said she saw Jolivette get a gun from out of her car and begin firing it at her vehicle while her 13-year-old son and mother were in the car. The victim then stated that Jolivette was still firing shots at her car as she was driving away; she then realized she'd been struck by a bullet in her right shoulder.

Detectives interviewed Jolivette on Tuesday, who admitted that after she and the victim fought, she was mad because the victim allegedly hit her with the car. Jolivette said she then went to her car, got her gun, and fired shots at the victim's vehicle. Jolivette stated she didn't mean to shoot neither the victim nor any of her family members.

Jolivette was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail, where she has been booked on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Her bond has been set at $450,000.

