Port Barre teen missing since May 6

Police in Port Barre are looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen on May 6, 2022.

Quentin Domino Jr., was last seen at his Felicite Street home in Port Barre, police say. He was wearing black sweat pants and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information on Domino's whereabouts can contact the Port Barre police department at (337) 585-6212.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel