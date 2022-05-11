Watch
Port Barre teen missing since May 6

Posted at 11:07 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:07:08-04

Police in Port Barre are looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen on May 6, 2022.

Quentin Domino Jr., was last seen at his Felicite Street home in Port Barre, police say. He was wearing black sweat pants and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information on Domino's whereabouts can contact the Port Barre police department at (337) 585-6212.

