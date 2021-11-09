Port Barre students to dismiss early Tuesday due to low water pressure

Students at Port Barre High and Port Barre Elementary will be dismissed early on Tuesday, November 9, due to low water pressure.

The school system says students will be dismissed as soon as parents are contacted.

The town of Port Barre is experiencing low water pressure which has led to the necessity to close school.

Students will shift to virtual learning for the remainder of the school day, according to school officials.

