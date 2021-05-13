Port Barre schools on lockdown following threat from "known criminal" suspect

Two schools in Port Barre were on lock down following an incident outside the school involving a person police identified as "a known criminal."

Port Barre Police say the suspect was seen walking in front of the school when that person told a student that he would "shoot up" the campus.

The threat was reported to officials and they immediately locked down the High School and Junior High school campuses. Police say the schools are secure.

Officers are actively searching for the individual.

State Police were already on campus Thursday morning because of a school program.

Chief Deon Boudreaux says that they take all threats seriously and will act on them.

"The safety of our students and the community is important for the Port Barre Police Department and the Town of Port Barre."

The identity of the person being searched for was not released.

