Port Barre Police searching for missing teen

Port Barre Police need help in locating a missing teen last seen at her home on Thursday.

Police say 17-year-old Z’keria Francis was last seen on July 22, 2021 in the 100 Block of Boggs Street in Port Barre at around 2:00AM.

She was wearing a blue fitted body suit with holes in the suit near the hip and a large pink Victoria Secret clothing bag.

She is described as being 5’2” and around 115-120 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel