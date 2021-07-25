Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Port Barre Police searching for missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Port Barre Police
Z'Keria Francis.jpg
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 15:35:06-04

Port Barre Police need help in locating a missing teen last seen at her home on Thursday.

Police say 17-year-old Z’keria Francis was last seen on July 22, 2021 in the 100 Block of Boggs Street in Port Barre at around 2:00AM.

She was wearing a blue fitted body suit with holes in the suit near the hip and a large pink Victoria Secret clothing bag.

She is described as being 5’2” and around 115-120 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.