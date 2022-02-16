Port Barre Police investigating two separate shootings

The Port Barre Police are investigating two separate shootings and have made several arrests in connection with one incident. The two incidents are not believed to be related, police say.

Police say that on February 15, 2022, at 7:28 PM, police received a call of a gunshot victim at the Southside convenience store in the 500 block of Saizan Ave.

The victim allegedly told police that he and two others were riding bikes on Bayou Road when a black Honda car drove by and they heard a gunshot. The victim then noticed he was shot in the calf of his leg. He made his way to the store to notify the police and was transported to a local hospital and treated for a small-caliber gunshot wound to his leg and released.

Police say the victim stated he did not see the shooter but believes it could be someone he has been feuding with on social media. Video surveillance of the area has been reviewed and the case is ongoing.

A second shooting incident happened on February 16, 2022, at 4:47 AM. Police received a call on Martin Luther King Drive.

A caller stated several gunshots were heard and believed the gunshots came from two men that just left the area in a white car. Police say they stopped a white Dodge car as it was leaving MLK onto Hazel Street. Officers say they located Marijuana and a Glock 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

During the investigation, officers say 19-year-old David Fontenot and 19-year-old Jaylon Williams both of Carencro, were visiting a residence on MLK when an argument occurred.

They say Williams allegedly fired several rounds into the air.

Through interview and retrieving statements, police say they learned the two men were allegedly consuming alcohol and Marijuana and shared with a 16-year-old.

Williams was arrested and booked with Illegal discharging of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and Fontenot was arrested and booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of Marijuana.

One 16-year-old female was booked with resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.

