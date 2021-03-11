Port Barre Police Department to host mobile food pantry Monday

Port Barre Police Department will host its monthly Second Harvest Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The event will be held at Port Barre High School Athletic Complex (Football stadium) on OG Track Rd.

The drive-thru will be held from 11:30AM to 2:30PM.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel