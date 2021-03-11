Menu

Port Barre Police Department to host mobile food pantry Monday

Port Barre Police
Follow map route to enter and exit the Athletic Complex. Turn onto Pacific, then onto OG Track Rd. Enter at main gate and exit at back gate onto Beauxis Dr.<br/>
Posted at 4:52 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 17:52:48-05

Port Barre Police Department will host its monthly Second Harvest Drive-Thru Mobile Food Pantry on Monday, March 15, 2021.

The event will be held at Port Barre High School Athletic Complex (Football stadium) on OG Track Rd.

The drive-thru will be held from 11:30AM to 2:30PM.

