Port Barre Police Chief tests positive for COVID-19

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, Boudreaux says he started seeing symptoms Sunday night.

He adds he wanted to let those who may have been in close contact with him aware of his testing positive. His youngest child is sick as well; Boudreaux adds he is "sure it'll pass around my household."

The chief also addressed rumors he says claimed he was in rehab: "I found that hilarious because I don't even drink, smoke and rarely take over the counter paid meds."

