Port Barre PD to host drive-thru food pantry next Thursday

Next Thursday, the Port Barre Police Department will host its Second Harvest Food Pantry.

The event will take place Thursday, May 27, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Port Barre High School Athletic Complex.

The complex is located on OG Track Road.

The food pantry will be held in a drive-thru format.

More information about the food pantry can be found on the Port Barre Police Department Facebook page.

