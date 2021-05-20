Port Barre PD to host drive-thru food pantry next Thursday

Next Thursday, the Port Barre Police Department will host its Second Harvest Food Pantry.
The event will take place Thursday, May 27, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Port Barre High School Athletic Complex.
The complex is located on OG Track Road.
The food pantry will be held in a drive-thru format.
More information about the food pantry can be found on the Port Barre Police Department Facebook page.
------------------------------------------------------------
