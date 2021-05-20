Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Port Barre PD to host drive-thru food pantry next Thursday

May 27, 11 am to 2 pm
items.[0].image.alt
Port Barre Police
Follow map route to enter and exit the Athletic Complex. Turn onto Pacific, then onto OG Track Rd. Enter at main gate and exit at back gate onto Beauxis Dr.<br/>
foodpantry.jpg
Posted at 8:46 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 09:46:52-04

Next Thursday, the Port Barre Police Department will host its Second Harvest Food Pantry.

The event will take place Thursday, May 27, from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Port Barre High School Athletic Complex.

The complex is located on OG Track Road.

The food pantry will be held in a drive-thru format.

More information about the food pantry can be found on the Port Barre Police Department Facebook page.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.