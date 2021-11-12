Port Barre man killed in crash on LA 742 in St. Landry Parish

A 23-year-old Port Barre man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on La Highway 742 in St. Landry Parish.

Louisiana State Police say they were notified around 10:15 pm on November 11 of the crash on LA 742 near Odom Avenue. The crash claimed the life of Jonathon Paul Whaley.

According to LSP, an initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Whaley was driving east on LA 742. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

Troopers say Whaley was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

Troopers say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation.

