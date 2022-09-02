Port Barre-Livonia football game cancelled

UPDATE: After further consideration, Livonia has decided to cancel tonight's game against Port Barre High School.

Tonight's varsity game between Port Barre High School and Livonia High school is closed to the public.

According to a post on Livonia High's Facebook page, only teams, police and EMS will be allowed into the stadium.

Livonia High was closed Friday, follow a fight that left at least one student hospitalized. Tonight's game will be played in Livonia.

"All student athletes shall be transported home by school officials," the post states.

