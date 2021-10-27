Port Barre issued boil advisory for entire town

The Town of Port Barre has issued a boil advisory for the entire town.
The advisory comes after a chlorine mechanical failure at the towns well site.
Officials ask that residents boil their water for at least 1 full minute before consuming water. The town will update on the advisory when it is lifted.
