Port Barre issued boil advisory for entire town

Posted at 4:10 PM, Oct 27, 2021
The Town of Port Barre has issued a boil advisory for the entire town.

The advisory comes after a chlorine mechanical failure at the towns well site.

Officials ask that residents boil their water for at least 1 full minute before consuming water. The town will update on the advisory when it is lifted.

