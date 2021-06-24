Port Barre food distribution rescheduled after delivery truck delay

A food drive scheduled for Thursday at Port Barre High School had to be canceled after the food truck arrived late.

The drive, which is held every month at the football stadium on O.G. Track Road, was scheduled to take place from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm.

"So, unfortunately, we came out here for nothing today," Police Chief Deon Boudreaux in a Facebook post. "We're going to see if we can straighten them up for next time."

Boudreaux says that the truck, which was supposed to bring food, was severely delayed. He confirms that the truck arrived Thursday afternoon but the drive was already shut down.

"We put out three hundred boxes, we're out here in the hot sun trying to get this done," he said "I feel sorry for the people who depend on this."

He says that because of the heat and the fact that the truck was still in Lafayette, that they would have to cancel the drive. While the delivery was not made on Thursday, Boudreaux says they have rescheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The drive will be in the same location at the same time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel