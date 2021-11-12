Port Barre Cracklin Festival happening this weekend

The Port Barre Cracklin Festival is in full swing, rolling into the weekend with fun continuing Friday night at 5:00 pm.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on the festival grounds Friday morning on GMA.

On November 12, the fair opens at 5:00 pm with live music running until 11:30 pm.

The fun continues on Saturday, November 13, when the festival opens at 10:00 am. A parade will roll down Saizan Street with a Tet' Dur' happening at 11:30 am.

Live music begins at 2:00 pm and continues until 11:30 pm.

On Sunday, November 14, the festival opens again at 10:00 am with live music from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

The results of the Cracklin Cookoff Contest and awards will be presented at 3:00 pm along with the crowning of all the Cracklin Festival queens.

