Port Barre couple booked for stealing from elderly family members

According to Port Barre police, a couple was investigated on complaints of criminal misconduct towards suspect James Matt’s elderly and disabled mother and another disabled family member. Police obtained evidence that Lillian Diaville, Matt’s long time live in girlfriend, used the identity of a disabled family member, without consent, to create an account and unlawfully obtain utilities from Entergy. Police received information that Matt’s mother, also a resident of the home, had fallen to the floor and been on her back for hours before another family member visited the home and found her. Emergency services were called and she was sent to a hospital for medical care. During the investigation, police learned both Matt and Diaville were in the home during the time the elder had fallen and ignored her pleads for help. Arrest warrants were secured and both Matt and Diaville were arrested and booked into the Port Barre jail then transported to the St. Landry parish jail.