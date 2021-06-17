Port Barre bridge reopens after two year closure

The Little Teche Bridge in Port Barre has reopened to traffic after being closed for more than two years.

The bridge on Litte Teche Road between Port Barre and Leonville was closed on April 30, 2019.

St. Landry Parish Government says that the closure was due to weathered pilings and deficiencies found in the substructures of the bridge.

“A priority of mine, since taking office, was to open up closed bridges and roads to complete the flow of traffic in this parish. Especially in times of emergencies, these bridges should be opened as soon as possible," said Parish President Jessie Bellard.

Parish officials say funding for the reconstruction of the bridge came from the “Smooth Ride Home Program,” which was passed in 2014.

The program is currently funding other bridge reconstructions in the parish.

Additional bridges in the parish are also being funded by the Louisiana “Off System Bridge Program.”

