Police: Two injured in Opelousas shooting

Opelousas Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured two people.

Police Chief Martin McLendon tells us that the shooting happened on Plaisance and W Colemen Streets at around 4:50 pm. Two people were injured, with one person being transported to a local hospital.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing feud between the persons involved, he says.

McLendon says persons of interest in the shooting have been developed. No arrests have been made.

