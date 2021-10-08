Police searching for Opelousas man last seen in Bastrop area Tuesday

Opelousas Police are searching for a missing man reported to be in the Bastrop area on Tuesday.

Family of 36-year-old Wilfred Kinnerson III of Opelousas say that he was last known to be returning from a trip and was reportedly in the Bastrop area Tuesday, on his way back to Opelousas.

Kinnerson's vehicle was located unoccupied on Friday in the 600 block of N. Market Street, according to police.

Police say at this time it cannot be determined if any foul play occurred in relation to Kinnerson's disappearance. Investigators are "currently using all resources at their disposal to attempt and locate Mr. Kinnerson," they say.

Anyone with information on Kinnerson's whereabouts should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through Crime Stoppers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel