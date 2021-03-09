Police search for suspect in Eunice shooting on N. Seventh Street

Eunice Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a Sunday shooting on N. Seventh Street.

According to Chief of Police, Randy Fontenot, officers with the Eunice Police Department are attempting to locate 19-year-old Jasten Thomas of Eunice. He is wanted for four counts of attempted second degree murder for a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of N. Seventh Street Sunday at around 6:45 PM.

Fontenot says that officers responded to North Seventh Street on Sunday evening for a complaint of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered blood , gasoline and shell casings in the street.

Officers say that Thomas, along with another unidentified suspect, fired multiple shots towards a vehicle that the victim was standing next to.

The vehicle was occupied by three others.

The victim was shot three times and the vehicle was hit at least one time, rupturing the fuel tank.

Eunice Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the location of Thomas or any information about the second shooter, to please contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the mobile app P3TIPS.COM.

*No photo of Thomas was available at the time of this publication*

