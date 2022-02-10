Police: Man shot during argument over money

OPELOUSAS, La. – One person is in police custody and another is in a hospital following an argument that led to a shooting on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened on Fern and Hall streets.

Two people was fighting over money and one of them produced a handgun, according to a spokesperson for the Opelousas Police Department. A struggle between the two continued and one was stuck in the leg with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital to be treated. The other person was taken into custody by police.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel