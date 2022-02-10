Watch
Police: Man shot during argument over money

Posted at 5:53 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 18:53:43-05

OPELOUSAS, La. – One person is in police custody and another is in a hospital following an argument that led to a shooting on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened on Fern and Hall streets.

Two people was fighting over money and one of them produced a handgun, according to a spokesperson for the Opelousas Police Department. A struggle between the two continued and one was stuck in the leg with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital to be treated. The other person was taken into custody by police.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

