Police investigating Eunice shooting

Posted at 5:08 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:42:43-04

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Eunice.

Eunice police and Marshal's deputies are on the scene at S. Beulah Street and Maple.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to police.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for more information.

