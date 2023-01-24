Trooper injured in I-49 crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Police are on the scene of a crash involving a Louisiana State Police unit on I-49 in Grand Coteau.

Troopers say that details are limited and information is very preliminary, but at this time (4:30 p.m. Tuesday) Interstate 49 is closed at mile marker 10 southbound after the crash happened there.

A State Trooper, who was in his state police unit, was rear-ended by another southbound vehicle, troopers say.

The trooper had stopped his vehicle because of debris in the road from a previous crash, and was about to get out of his unit when he was rear-ended, troopers say.

The trooper sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

KATC has a crew on the scene and we'll have more on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel