Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Trooper injured in I-49 crash

state police blue logo.jpeg
Louisiana State Police
state police blue logo.jpeg
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 17:40:18-05

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Police are on the scene of a crash involving a Louisiana State Police unit on I-49 in Grand Coteau.

Troopers say that details are limited and information is very preliminary, but at this time (4:30 p.m. Tuesday) Interstate 49 is closed at mile marker 10 southbound after the crash happened there.

A State Trooper, who was in his state police unit, was rear-ended by another southbound vehicle, troopers say.

The trooper had stopped his vehicle because of debris in the road from a previous crash, and was about to get out of his unit when he was rear-ended, troopers say.

The trooper sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

KATC has a crew on the scene and we'll have more on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. news.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.